The wholly artificial distinction between anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism falls apart. By Daniel Greenfield (August 28, 2024 / WIN) Campus antisemitism is a problem, but reports focus on the experiences of Jewish students rather than the identity of the perpetrators. Media reports hesitate to name anyone. Jewish organizations zero in on campus hate groups like Students […]
Japan, Gaza is not Nagasaki – opinion It also appears that Japan may expand such sanctions, with the real target being the existence of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria. By Morton A. Klein (August 21, 2024 / J Post) In recent weeks, Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki excluded Israel’s ambassador to Japan from an important […]
In light of a new unity agreement among Palestinian groups aiming to eliminate Israel, the Zionist Organization of America urges the Biden-Harris administration to halt support for this union. By Morton A. Klein (July 28, 2024 / JPost) My organization, Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), urges the Biden-Harris administration to finally cease and desist from […]
The Coalition Against Genocide, Jewish Voice for Peace and their supporters are morally corrupt. By Sheldon L. Freilich (July 15, 2024 / JNS) It is with profound concern that I address the recent plans for an anti-Israel protest in front of the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills, Michigan. This deeply disturbing and offensive protest […]
