ZOA Strongly Praises and Supports Bill Introduced in U.S. Congress Banning Use of Term ‘West Bank’ — Only Use Judea/Samaria — Israel Natl News
The Truth About Zionism and More: Sebastian Gorka Interviews ZOA’s Morton Klein One-On-One on TV
ZOA Condemns Biden Admin for Forcing Israel Into Dangerous Lebanon “Ceasefire Deal” that Protects Hezbollah, Leaves Israeli Communities Unsafe
VOTE FOR THE ZOA COALITION
Please Vote for the ZOA Coalition (consisting of 25+ strongest pro-Israel organizations) from March 10, 2025 - May 4, 2025 - in the World Zionist Congress Elections

More info at www.zoacoalition.org

Our Mission
The ZOA speaks out for Israel – in reports, newsletters, and other publications. In speeches in synagogues, churches, and community events, in high schools and colleges from coast to coast. In e-mail action alerts. In op-eds and letters to the editor. In radio and television appearances by ZOA leaders. Always on the front lines of pro-Israel activism, ZOA has made its mark.
  • ZOA Profusely Thanks President Trump for Forcefully Demanding “RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” – Or Else There Will Be ALL HELL TO PAY!
    • OP-ED Survey Shows Majority of Muslim College Students Hate Jews | World Israel News

    The wholly artificial distinction between anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism falls apart. By Daniel Greenfield (August 28, 2024 / WIN) Campus antisemitism is a problem, but reports focus on the experiences of Jewish students rather than the identity of the perpetrators. Media reports hesitate to name anyone. Jewish organizations zero in on campus hate groups like Students […]

    OP-ED ZOA’s Klein Jerusalem Post Op-Ed: Japan Joins Anti-Israel Pressure

    Japan, Gaza is not Nagasaki – opinion It also appears that Japan may expand such sanctions, with the real target being the existence of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria. By Morton A. Klein (August 21, 2024 / J Post) In recent weeks, Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki excluded Israel’s ambassador to Japan from an important […]

    OP-ED Unity Agreement Between Hamas & Abbas Is Dangerous, Biden-Harris Must Stop It – ZOA’s Mort Klein JPost Op-Ed

    In light of a new unity agreement among Palestinian groups aiming to eliminate Israel, the Zionist Organization of America urges the Biden-Harris administration to halt support for this union. By Morton A. Klein (July 28, 2024 / JPost) My organization, Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), urges the Biden-Harris administration to finally cease and desist from […]

    OP-ED ZOA Michigan Pres. Shell Freilich JNS Op-Ed: Offensive Anti-Israel Protests at Holocaust Memorials

    The Coalition Against Genocide, Jewish Voice for Peace and their supporters are morally corrupt. By Sheldon L. Freilich (July 15, 2024 / JNS) It is with profound concern that I address the recent plans for an anti-Israel protest in front of the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills, Michigan. This deeply disturbing and offensive protest […]

    • [email protected]
    • Telephone: 212-481-1500
    • Fax: 212-481-1515
    633 Third Avenue, Suite 31-B
    New York, NY 10017
